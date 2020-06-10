ERNAKULAM : If there is another movie in the blockbuster ‘Baahubali’ series, it may not be able to turn the camera towards the pristine forests and the scenic falls shown in the previous ones.

A move has begun to revive a power plant project at Athirapally waterfalls in central Kerala, where Baahubali and other movies like Raavan were shot, as filmmakers were drawn by one of the most awe-inspiring natural wonders in the country.

Kerala this week has requested the centre to extend a previous green signal given for the state-run power project. But environmentalists said it may be the death knell for around 138 hectares of forest area, the size of 340 football fields, that is home to hundreds of endangered species and plants. The project will also have to encounter the battle of Kadars, one of the oldest primitive tribes in India, who secured a stay order from Kerala High Court against the project, pending further litigation, in 2015.

The story is almost a rerun of history. A hydel power plant to generate 163-megawatt electricity from the Athirapally fall, has been in talks since 1979, but was opposed vehemently in the state. It was given environmental clearance for ten years by the centre in 1998, which was later extended for another decade until 2008. Meanwhile, the project was issued a stop memo by former central environment minister Jairam Ramesh in 2010, citing protests. Since the latest clearance had expired in 2018, the centre has now asked if the state needs another extension and the government this week said yes. The news was first reported by regional newspaper Mathrubhumi on Wednesday.

The officials of Kerala State Electricity Board, the agency tasked to execute the project, confirmed to Mint that the state government gave it a No-Objection-Certificate on 1 June to obtain the necessary clearance for the project from the centre. Oddly, Kerala’s power minister MM Mani had assured the state assembly in 2018 that the project will be discontinued. A senior KSEB official said the execution will be pending arrival of a political consensus with opposition parties and protesting environmentalists.

“KSEB asked the government whether we have to go with this particular project or not. They issued an NOC stating you go for asking the extension of the clearance. It doesn’t mean that tomorrow you can implement Athirappally (power plant). It can be implemented only with the mutual consent of the ruling party and the opposition and all that. That will take another couple of years," said N S Pillai, chairman of KSEB.

“The thing is Kerala is a power deficient state. This is a 163-megawatt project... After getting all the extension then the government will convene an all-party meeting, they will try to convince the opposition. If there is a consensus, I believe, this is my personal opinion, we’ll go ahead."

The move came as a shocker for many. Not only Kerala’s opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party, even the Communist Party of India, part of the ruling coalition in the state, issued a statement against the move.

“By approving Athirapally hydel project despite opposition & expert advice, Kerala govt is inflicting ecological disaster. Indira Gandhi saved Western Ghats by stopping the Silent Valley project in 1983. That commitment, concern & courage (3 Cs!) for environment is missing today," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

“It seems the government of Kerala has not learnt anything after Kerala floods, 2018," said Viju B, who recently wrote the book “Flood and Fury", an environmental study of Kerala in the backdrop of the state’s worst floods in 2018.

The biodiversity of the region nestled within the Western Ghats, said Viju, protects 155 species of endemic plants and more than 33 species of endangered species categorised under International Union for Conservation of Nature, a global authority. The riparian forests of Chalakudy river on which the Athirappally hydel project is coming up is also home to Kerala's state bird, the hornbill, he added.

“There are already six dams on the Chalakudy river and one more hydel project will be the beginning of the end of this river. If the project comes through, the water flow (at the fall) will be reduced from 13.25 cubic meters per sec to 7.65 cumecs per sec every day. Athirappally waterfall, Kerala's own Niagara, will be finished," he said.

