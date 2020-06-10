The story is almost a rerun of history. A hydel power plant to generate 163-megawatt electricity from the Athirapally fall, has been in talks since 1979, but was opposed vehemently in the state. It was given environmental clearance for ten years by the centre in 1998, which was later extended for another decade until 2008. Meanwhile, the project was issued a stop memo by former central environment minister Jairam Ramesh in 2010, citing protests. Since the latest clearance had expired in 2018, the centre has now asked if the state needs another extension and the government this week said yes. The news was first reported by regional newspaper Mathrubhumi on Wednesday.