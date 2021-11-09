Kerala's private bus operators have called off their strike against low tickets price on Tuesday. The strike was ended after meeting with the state's transport minister for Road Transport Antony Raju.

Kerala's private bus operators association had announced to start a strike from November 9, demanding ticket fare hike including students tickets and diesel subsidy from government in the wake of high diesel price.

The minister discussed with private bus operators' association representatives yesterday night in Kottayam.

Raju requested the bus operators to withdraw the strike and said that their demand will be considered.

In a public statement, the bus operators association in Kottayam said that the minister has ensured them to consider their demands and further meetings on the matter will be conducted before November 18.

