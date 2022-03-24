Kerala: Private buses to go off roads from today; demand higher ticket fare

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In view of the rising fuel prices, private bus operators have started an indefinite strike in Kerala from today, March 24, to demand an increase in ticket fare. The president of Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation Sathyan, told PTI that a notice regarding the proposed strike was given to the government over two weeks ago and to date, no one has engaged in discussions on the issue.
Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju hoped that the bus operators would not go on strike in view of the exams of students. The President of the state's bus operator said Kerala Transport Minister and the government were informed in November last year about the demands of bus owners but no steps were taken at that time. Sathyan said that the Kerala government must take the responsibility of conducting the exam smoothly and the onus should not be on bus owners.
The owners have demanded a hike in the fare for the public and also in the concessional fare for students.
Besides, the operators have sought an increase in the kilometre charge from the present 90 paise to ₹1.10 per km and waiver of road tax for the Covid-19 pandemic period.
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre for two straight days (March 22 and March 23) while domestic cooking gas LPG rates were increased by ₹50 per cylinder as state oil firms ended an over four and half month election-related hiatus in rate revision.
A record 137-day hiatus in rate revision ended on March 22 with an 80 paise per litre increase in rates. Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab -- a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by USD 30 per barrel.
The rate revision was expected soon after assembly elections ended on March 10 but it was put off. Oil companies are now recouping the losses.
