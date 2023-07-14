Kerala professor’s hand-chopping case: NIA special court convicts six PIF cadres; life sentence pronounced to three2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST
The three accused Sajil, Najeeb and MK Nazar have been awarded a life sentence, along with a fine of ₹50,000 each.
A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kerala sentenced to life imprisonment three of the six persons convicted in the sensational 2010 case in which a college professor's hand was chopped off. The court termed it a "terror act" for which the convicts "don't deserve any leniency".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×