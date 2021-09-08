Nipah virus in Kerala: Another 20 samples have tested negative for the Nipah virus in Kozhikode, Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed on Wednesday.

Currently, 68 persons are under isolation in the Nipah ward of government Medical College, Kozhikode, their health is stable, George said as per ANI.

Earlier today, the health minister said the test results of 30 people, who had come in close contact with the 12-year-old child who succumbed to Nipah, had been negative, till now, for the virus infection.

With negative test results of 20 more people being reported in the morning, the minister said total number of people who are in the clear was 30.

On Tuesday, 10 had tested negative for Nipah. Samples of 21 others have been sent for testing and the results of the same are awaited.

A team from National Institute of Virology, Bhopal would be coming here to collect samples of bats and other animals for ascertaining the source of the virus. Intensive tracing, surveillance and awareness campaigns were being conducted to prevent spread of the deadly virus, George added.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka government issued an advisory to prevent Nipah outbreak in the state. This came amid emergence of cases in neighbouring Kerala.

The advisory instructs the district administrations to monitor the arrivals from Kerala for symptoms like fever, altered mental status, severe weakness, headache, respiratory distress, cough, vomiting, muscle pain, convulsion and diarrhoea.

It also instructs the authorities to develop a systematic surveillance system to identify clusters ofencephalitis cases for early detection of virus outbreaks.

"Suitable samples to be collected with all necessary precautions from suspected or probable patients and sent to NIV Pune for laboratory confirmation," the advisory states.

The government, in the advisory, has informed people about the antiviral Ribavirin which may have a role in reducing mortality among patients with encephalitis caused by Nipah virus disease.

"Intensive supportive care with treatment of symptoms is themain approach for managing the infection in people. The district authorities are instructed to send the daily reports to thecommissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services and Arogya Soudha," says the advisory.

