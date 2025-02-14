Kerala ragging horror: Chilling video shows boy screaming for help as attackers stab him with compass

Kerala ragging horror: Videos of the ragging incident at Kottayam Government Nursing College have surfaced online after five senior students were arrested. The videos captured a glimpse of the brutal torture first-year students were subjected to in the guise of ragging for the past three months.

One of the victims, shown in the video, was tied with clothes and stabbed with a geometry box compass multiple times as he screamed for help. His seniors poured lotion into his eyes and mouth to make things worse. Mint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Kerala ragging horror: Viral video reveals chilling details The viral video of the brutal torture also showed cloth clips hooked to the victim's nipples as he kept pleading with his seniors for mercy.

The student is seen on a bed with his hands and legs tied to the ends of the bed. One of the people can be seen pouring lotion on his eyes and body while the other man continues pricking him with the pointed end of the compass.

Unaffected by the victim's heart-wrenching scream for help, the students continued to stab him with a compass and make fun of his agony. At one point, another man placed a dumbbell on his private parts.

Kerala ragging horror Five third-year students have been arrested after an outrage. All of them were remanded for two days in police custody, ANI reported quoting Gandhinagar police on Wednesday.

According to victim students, the ragging had been going on for nearly three months. The police said the ragging began last November, shortly after classes of the first-year batch began. Police added that they are investigating whether more students are involved in the case.

The arrested students have been identified as Samuel Johnson (20), Rahul Raj (22), Jeev (18), Rijil Jith (20), and Vivek (21).

"The case has been registered based on a complaint from one student but we will record statements from others to determine if there are more victims," PTI quoted Kottayam District Police Chief Shahul Hameed.

Speaking to reporters, Hameed added that the investigation will also examine whether there were any lapses on the part of the college authorities.