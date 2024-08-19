Himachal Pradesh suffers losses worth more than ₹1,140 crore due to heavy rains

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh has suffered extensive damage due to heavy rains in the hill state, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more precipitation till Wednesday.

The southwest monsoon that hit the Kerala coast on 30 May, two days ahead of schedule, made its way to Himachal Pradesh on 27 June. Himachal Pradesh has since then experienced 51 cloudbursts and flash floods caused by torrential rains that killed 31 people. As many as 33 have gone missing, as per the state Emergency Operation Centre.

According to officials, Himachal Pradesh has suffered as much as ₹1,140 crore of losses so far, with the maximum damage to the road infrastructure. The Public Works Department has suffered losses of ₹502 crore, followed by the Jal Shakti Department ( ₹469 crore) and the horticulture department ( ₹139 crore).

The national weather bureau said, “Widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh is likely during the week with heavy rainfall during 19-21.”

The local meteorological office has issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rains in isolated places in the state till 21 August.

Disastrous landslides in Kerala's Wayanad on 30 July swept aways villages, killing nearly 230 people.

Due to its fragile ecology, Himachal is vulnerable to about 25 types of disasters or hazards such as flash floods, landslides, and cloudbursts.

There were at least 65 cloudburst incidents in Himachal Pradesh last monsoon. July saw 31 of these incidents followed by 24 in August. There were 9 such incidents June 2023 and 1 incident in the pre-monsoon month of May 2023.

Last year, at least 43 people lost their lives in cloudburst-related flashflood, and landslide incidents in the state in addition to the deaths of about 182 cattle. Over 300 structures including homes, schools, government buildings, water mills and 50 cowsheds faced damage. The cloudburst deluge left about a dozen foot and motor bridges and over 150 vehicles damaged.

Similarly, at least four hydro power projects faced significant damages and caused destruction in downstream areas on account of cloudbursts-induced flash flood events.

Flash floods and cloudbursts explained A cloudburst is an extreme weather event. In simple words, it refers to intense rainfall occurring over a short duration within a small area. It is called an extreme weather event because the frequency of cloudbursts has increased due to global warming across the world. In the context of a hill state like Himachal Pradesh, three main factors contribute to cloudbursts: first, the wind pattern; second, the height of the mountains; and third, the level of moisture and humidity in the air.

Flash floods are caused by inadequate capacity within the river's banks to contain high water flows due to riverbank erosion and silting of riverbed. Landslides lead to obstruction of flows and changes in river course.

During a cloudburst, more than 20mm of rain may fall in a few minutes. The results of cloudbursts can be disastrous. Cloudbursts are also responsible for flash floods.

As far as Pune is concerned, the city and its surrounding regions reported medium to heavy precipitation, especially in the evening, over the past two days, which is unusual and attributed to the absence of enough moisture to cause monsoon-like continuous rains. The showers accompanied by thunder and lightning are reminiscent of pre-monsoon showers the city and the district receive between April and May.

The high day time temperature and moisture in the air have led to the IMD to forecast mild to medium rain in various parts of the city and the district for the next three-four days.

August has so far been dry in Pune barring this intermittent rainfall.

Pune district has so far received 1017.4mm of rainfall against the normal 687.7mm since the beginning of the four-month (June-September) monsoon season.