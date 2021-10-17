Kerala rain: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation in the state, which has been badly hit by heavy rains and landslides. He said he was saddened that some people had lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala.

“Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families," tweeted PM Modi.

At least 21 people have lost their lives due to rain and landslides in the southern state, according to news agency ANI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the intense spell of rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is likely to reduce from Sunday.

There would be a significant reduction in rainfall in Kerala today as compared to Saturday, said IMD senior scientist Naresh Kumar. "There is going to be rainfall of a maximum of 6-7 cm today as compared to the 29 cm of rainfall recorded Saturday. And thereafter, there would be clear weather," Kumar said.

"Yesterday there was a low-pressure area over south-east Arabian sea adjoining Kerala. Today morning it is markedly less. It is weakened today. Because of its effect, yesterday there was extreme rainfall, more than 29 cm rainfall," he added.

Earlier in the day, State Revenue Minister K Rajan said the rescue workers had recovered 15 bodies from the debris and slush of the landslides that had hit various places of Idukki and Kottayam districts on Saturday. "The rescue workers have recovered 15 bodies till now. This includes 12 bodies from Koottickal in Kottayam, one body from Peerumedu and two which were recovered yesterday from Kanjar in Idukki district," Rajan told PTI.

Meanwhile, heavy rains subdued a day after it wreaked havoc in the state. In its forecast, the weather office said Saturday's Low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala had become less Marked and now seen as a trough from south Interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu at lower levels.

"Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe on 17th October 2021 and significant reduction thereafter," it said.

Thereafter, a fresh spell of easterly wave is likely to affect south Peninsular India from October 20 and cause fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Kerala from October 20 and likely to continue for subsequent 3-4 days, it added.

With agency inputs

