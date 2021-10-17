Kerala rain: PM Modi speaks to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, expresses grief over deaths

Earlier in the day, State Revenue Minister K Rajan said the rescue workers had recovered 15 bodies from the debris and slush of the landslides that had hit various places of Idukki and Kottayam districts on Saturday. "The rescue workers have recovered 15 bodies till now. This includes 12 bodies from Koottickal in Kottayam, one body from Peerumedu and two which were recovered yesterday from Kanjar in Idukki district," Rajan told PTI.