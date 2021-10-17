Kerala rain today: IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rainfall in 11 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued 'Yellow alert' for heavy rainfall in eleven districts of Kerala during the next 24 hours on Sunday. These 11 districts include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode.

The IMD said that the low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala has become less marked and there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many places with only isolated heavy rainfall over the state during the next 24 hours and further decrease thereafter.

The weather monitoring agency has issued a rain alert in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram on October 20 as well.

India Meteorological Department issues Yellow alert for heavy rain in eleven districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode pic.twitter.com/oq8jswaD7t — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

Kerala witnessed extremely heavy rainfall and landslide in the last 24 hours which has resulted in the death of nine people so far. Idduki and Kottayam districts in Central and South Kerala bore the brunt of the heavy rains that have been lashing the state since Friday with many people feared missing in landslides. Several people have been injured and displaced in rain-related incidents.

A total of 11 teams of the National Disaster Relief Teams (NDRF) have been deployed to the state in coordination with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). The NDRF has rescued a total of 33 people including eight women and seven children.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has inducted a medium-lift helicopter for flood relief efforts in rain-affected districts of Kerala.

#HADROps #KeralaFloods



Indian Air Force medium lift helicopters have been inducted for #floodrelief efforts in districts of #Kerala inundated due to heavy rains.#HarKaamDeshKeNaam pic.twitter.com/ZcwZRKyYZR — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 17, 2021

Besides, the Indian Army has continued to conduct rescue operations for missing persons in debris in Kavali, Kottayam. Navy Chopper with relief materials already airborne from INS Garuda towards rain-affected areas. Two Air Force Chopper Mi-17 are on standby at AF Station, Shangumugham, according to Defence PRO.

One Column of Army personnel from DSC Centre, Kannur with Engineering and Medical components arrived at Wayanad for the rescue operation. Engineering Task Force from Bengaluru is also expected to arrive at Wayanad soon. A total of three columns have been deployed by the Indian Army so far.

