Kerala rains: 7 die after heavy rainfall, IMD issues red and orange alert
Kerala rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) precited isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue over south Peninsular India till May 24, “with possibility of extremely heavy falls over Kerala on 23rd May, 2024.”
At least seven people reportedly died in Kerala after heavy rainfall lashed parts of the state on Thursday, officials said. The southern state witnessed "heavier than normal pre-monsoon rains," even as much of South Asia grappled with a heatwave, Reuters cited officials as saying.