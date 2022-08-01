Kerala rains: Holiday declared for all educational institutions in this district tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 04:33 PM IST
- Red alert in 7 districts of Kerala as heavy rains lash the state
Owing to heavy rains in Kerala, all educational institutions including professional colleges will remain closed tomorrow, exams will be conducted as per schedule, district collector Geromic George informed on Monday. Meanwhile, educational institutes in certain taluks remained shut today in the Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts due to a massive downpour.