Owing to heavy rains in Kerala, all educational institutions including professional colleges will remain closed tomorrow, exams will be conducted as per schedule, district collector Geromic George informed on Monday. Meanwhile, educational institutes in certain taluks remained shut today in the Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts due to a massive downpour.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert in 7 districts of the state for today and tomorrow. The red alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts. IMD also issued a Red alert in 11 districts and Orange for 2 districts of the state for August 3. For August 4, it has issued a red alert for 9 districts and Orange for 3 districts of the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, meanwhile, called for a meeting with the District Collectors to assess rain damage and coordinate relief work, a Chief Minister's Office (CMO) release said.

People have been asked to remain careful, not go into rivers, water bodies, streams etc. to bathe, wash clothes or bathe animals, avoid night travel as much as possible and be ready to strictly follow the warnings given by the Disaster Management Authority, the release said.

The police, fire brigade and other government agencies have been instructed to be alert, fishermen have been advised not to go into the sea under any circumstances and people living in areas prone to landslides have been asked to evacuate and move to relief camps, it said.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Apart from Kerala, the weather office also predicted cloudy sky with light rainfall and thunderstorms for the national capital on Monday. It said that the maximum temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees celsius today.

The IMD also said that a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu will lead to heavy rainfall in Chennai and surrounding districts on August 1 and 2.