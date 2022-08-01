Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert in 7 districts of the state for today and tomorrow. The red alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts. IMD also issued a Red alert in 11 districts and Orange for 2 districts of the state for August 3. For August 4, it has issued a red alert for 9 districts and Orange for 3 districts of the state.