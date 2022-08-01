Kerala rains: Holiday for educational institutes in these districts today

Kerala rains: In Ernakulam district, all the departments have been instructed to be prepared and fishermen have been directed to avoid moving towards sea.
As Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall, District Collectors of Pathanamthitta and Kollam on Monday declared holiday for educational institutes in certain taluks in their respective areas, according to news agency PTI. In view of the rainfall situation, the District Disaster Management Authority will also hold a meeting today.
In Ernakulam district, all the departments have been instructed to be prepared and fishermen have been directed to avoid moving towards sea. The officials are also monitoring the water levels of rivers flowing through the district.
The control room of the district informed that an orange alert of rainfall was issued by the central Meteorological Department for Ernakulam district till August 4. In view of rainfall alert, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned those living in hilly areas to be cautious and as a precautionary measure, advised them to shift to relief camps as soon as rain begins.
The weather forecasting agency has issued orange alert for August 1 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts of the state
According to IMD data, orange alert has also been issued in eight districts for August 2, 12 districts for August 3 and 12 for August 4.
Apart from Kerala, the weather office also predicted cloudy sky with light rainfall and thunderstorms for the national capital on Monday. It said that the maximum temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees celsius today.
The IMD also said that a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu will lead to heavy rainfall in Chennai and surrounding districts on August 1 and 2.
"Though light to moderate rain was predicted for the past few days for Chennai, only a few areas received rainfall. With cyclonic circulation prevailing over TN region, rainfall is expected in North Tamil Nadu from next month," the meteorological official said in a statement.
