File photo. Hindustan Times
File photo. Hindustan Times

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2020, 01:13 PM IST ANI

  • A Yellow alert has been issued for Kerala's Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts
  • Delhi-NCR is also likely to be battered by moderate rain

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kerala.

The IMD has issued Orange Alert (very heavy rain) for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts today.

Also, a Yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Kerala coast. The fishermen are advised not to venture into sea in these areas.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is also likely to be battered by moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rainfall during the evening of July 29 to July 30.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

