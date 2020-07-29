Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kerala.

The IMD has issued Orange Alert (very heavy rain) for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts today.

Also, a Yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.

#WATCH: Parts of Kerala receive rainfall this morning, visuals from Kottayam. pic.twitter.com/cLNcZoWvJp — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Kerala coast. The fishermen are advised not to venture into sea in these areas.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is also likely to be battered by moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rainfall during the evening of July 29 to July 30.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

