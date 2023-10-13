Kerala rains: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in three districts of Kerala as heavy rainfall battered several parts of the state on Thursday. These districts include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather office also issued yellow alerts in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki -- for Friday.

An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD also predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in the Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts of Kerala during the day.

Earlier, heavy rainfall resulted in flooding across several parts of the state. As a result, educational institutions in the affected areas, including Kottayam, Vaikom, and Changanassery taluks, had to be temporarily closed on October 3.

To provide relief to those affected by the flooding, the district administration established 17 relief camps, offering shelter to approximately 246 individuals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The heavy downpour had earlier submerged hundreds of acres of paddy fields at Edathua, a tiny hamlet in the Kuttanad region in Alappuzha district. The Disaster Management Authority has urged people living in high ranges to maintain extra vigil in view of the incessant rains.

Meanwhile, the weather forecasting agency has forecast that a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to bring rainfall in the Western Himalayan Region starting from the night of October 13 and the plains of Northwest India to receive rainfall from October 14.

IMD expects Southwest Monsoon to withdraw during the next 2 days from some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha, parts of Karnataka, and remaining parts of Telangana, Maharashtra and Central Arabia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI inputs)

