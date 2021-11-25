THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Thursday, issued an orange alert in five districts of Kerala, indicating extremely heavy rain and a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in six districts of the state.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast at lower tropospheric levels," the government agency informed.

According to their statement, orange alerts have been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki and yellow alerts in Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad.

"Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala on 25 November and it will continue till 29 November," IMD said.

A Low-Pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea on 29 November. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours, it said.

