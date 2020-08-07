Heavy rain continues to wreak havoc in parts of Kerala. The continuous in several parts of the state have triggered floods and landslides. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts of the state. The alert for 'extremely heavy rainfall' has been issued till August 11. Landslides have been caused in several parts of Idukki district today.

#Kerala Red alert for extremely heavy rainfall warning issued for Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad till 11 August. pic.twitter.com/ZJybEcLLdI — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Five persons lost their lives and 10 others were rescued after a landslide, triggered by torrential rains, occurred in a residential area in Rajamala of Kerala's Idukki district on Friday, police said. The Pettimudi estate, where the landslide is said to have occurred, is on the way to Eravikulam National Park.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said an NDRF team has been deployed in the rescue efforts. "An NDRF team has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Rajamalai, Idukki. Police, Fire Force, Forest & Revenue officials have been instructed to join the rescue efforts. Another team of NDRF, based in Thrissur, will soon reach Idukki," Kerala Cm said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister has said that a mobile medical team and 15 ambulances sent to the incident site.













Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated