Kerala rains: Schools, colleges closed in Thiruvananthapuram as flood-like situation occurs
Kerala rains: Schools and colleges closed in Thiruvananthapuram due to heavy rain. Flood-like situation in Kerala as rainwater enters homes.
Kerala rains: All educational institutes including schools and colleges will remain closed in Thiruvananthapuram today, Monday, October 16, in the wake of incessant rainfall that has battered several parts of Kerala and caused a flood-like situation in various areas across the state.