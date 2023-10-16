Kerala rains: All educational institutes including schools and colleges will remain closed in Thiruvananthapuram today, Monday, October 16, in the wake of incessant rainfall that has battered several parts of Kerala and caused a flood-like situation in various areas across the state.

The rainwater entered hundreds of homes in Thiruvananthapuram. Heavy showers also resulted in landslides in some areas. Local channels shared the visuals which showed cars submerging into the rainwater and rescuers evacuating people from homes in the district.

Following this, the Central Water Commission issued a flood warning for three rivers — Karamana, Neyyar, and Vamanapuram — in Thiruvananthapuram, according to HT reports.

The India Meteorological Department stated that Tamil Nadu's Dindigul town received 35 mm rainfall, whereas Kodaikanal (Rose Garden) witnessed a 30 mm spell. Kamatchipurm received 11.5 mm rainfall and Briyant Park in Kodaikanal observed a 43.6 mm spell.

As per IMD Thiruvananthapuram, “Thunderstorm and heavy rains has been predicted in the state till 18 October. The weather department has issued a yellow alert in nine out of the 14 districts of the state for the day. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The Kerala Fire And Rescue Services Official has also issued emergency number for citizens.

In other Southern states, the weather department has predicted isolated thunderstorm and lightning likely over Tamil Nadu and accompanied with gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph over Kerala & Mahe during 14th-18th October and over Lakshadweep on 15th October.

The weather office predicted isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu during 14th-18th October; and over South Interior Karnataka on 16th & 17th October.

