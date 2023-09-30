The India Meteorological Department on 30 September issued an orange alert in four districts of Kerala, predicting very heavy rainfall. The four districts are - Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kollam and Pathanamthitta.

Apart from this, the met department also issued yellow alert for all the remaining districts.

The yellow alert predicts heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

As per details, the widespread rains are due to the formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

For the last two days, rain have continued in the state -- uprooting trees, waterlogging and collapsing of compound walls -- however, no major casualties have happened anywhere. Heavy downpour submerged hundreds of acres of paddy fields at Edathua, a tiny hamlet in the Kuttanad region in Alappuzha district.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Rains update: IMD issues orange alert for Konkan, yellow for THESE districts till 30 September

The shutters of Aruvikkara Dam near the state capital was raised up to 160 cm in view of rising water level, district authorities here said.

Citing intensified rains, the state Disaster Management Authority urged people living in high range to maintain extra vigil and directed fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Meanwhile, the IMD also issued orange alert for 5 districts in Odisha till 2 October, predicting heavy rains. These districts are Jajpur, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Baleshwar, and Bhadrak. And it also issued yellow alert for other 9 districts, predicting heavy rainfall.

For Maharashtra too, the IMD issued Orange alert in coastal districts including Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur, predicting heavy rainfall. Yellow alerts have been issued for Satara and Raigarh districts till 1 October.

With agency inputs.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!