Kerala rains: Watch | Heavy rain lashes parts of Ernakulam city; IMD issues Orange alert in THESE districts

Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains today i.e. on July 17. An orange alert has been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts while a yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts today.