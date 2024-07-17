Kerala rains: Watch | Heavy rain lashes parts of Ernakulam city; IMD issues Orange alert in THESE districts

  • District administrations in multiple districts of Kerala have ordered the closure of educational institutions due to heavy rains. IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for various districts in the state for heavy to very heavy rains on July 17.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated17 Jul 2024, 11:52 AM IST
Kerala rains: Heavy lashes parts of Ernakulam city
Kerala rains: Heavy lashes parts of Ernakulam city

Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains today i.e. on July 17. An orange alert has been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts while a yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts today.

Also Read | Weather today: IMD issues orange alert in THESE states

Due to the continued heavy rains in the state, district administrations of Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Alappuzha, and Kottayam ordered closure of educational institutions, including tuition centres, Anganwadis, and professional colleges.

 

First Published:17 Jul 2024, 11:52 AM IST
