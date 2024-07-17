Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains today i.e. on July 17. An orange alert has been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts while a yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Due to the continued heavy rains in the state, district administrations of Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Alappuzha, and Kottayam ordered closure of educational institutions, including tuition centres, Anganwadis, and professional colleges.

