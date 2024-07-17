Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Kerala rains: Watch | Heavy rain lashes parts of Ernakulam city; IMD issues Orange alert in THESE districts

Kerala rains: Watch | Heavy rain lashes parts of Ernakulam city; IMD issues Orange alert in THESE districts

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • District administrations in multiple districts of Kerala have ordered the closure of educational institutions due to heavy rains. IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for various districts in the state for heavy to very heavy rains on July 17.

Kerala rains: Heavy lashes parts of Ernakulam city

Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains today i.e. on July 17. An orange alert has been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts while a yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts today.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Due to the continued heavy rains in the state, district administrations of Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Alappuzha, and Kottayam ordered closure of educational institutions, including tuition centres, Anganwadis, and professional colleges.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.