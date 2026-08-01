Kerala rains wreak havoc, Idukki woman dies in landslide — Wayanad, Kannur, Kottayam districts on IMD's red alert

Torrential rains continue to wreak havoc across Kerala due to which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red warning for multiple districts. A woman lost her life after a rain-triggered landslide buried her house in the high-range Idukki district, PTI reported. Officials suspect several others to be trapped under debris in Kottayam district.

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The deceased, identified as Sumathi, was a resident of the Adoormala area who is survived by her husband Ravi and son, both of whom suffered injuries in the incident. A joint operation was carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, police and revenue officials after Sumathi's house was destroyed in the landslide during which her lifeless body was found.

According to ANI report, another individual named identified as Prabhakaran Nair, a native of Vaikom, died after a landslide struck his residence in Vagamon. His body has not yet been recovered yet, but the fatality has been confirmed.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What prompted the IMD to issue a red alert for Kerala? ⌵ The IMD issued a red alert for multiple districts in Kerala due to torrential rains that led to severe weather conditions, including landslides and flooding. 2 What areas in Kerala are currently on red alert due to heavy rainfall? ⌵ The red alert covers several districts in Kerala, including Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragode. 3 How did the heavy rains affect the infrastructure in Kerala? ⌵ Heavy rains have caused landslides, disruption of traffic, and flooding, leading to the closure of roads and schools in affected areas. 4 Why are authorities advising fishermen to stay ashore? ⌵ Fishermen are advised to stay ashore due to the hazardous weather conditions, including high waves and strong winds forecasted alongside the heavy rains. 5 What precautions should residents take due to the flooding in Kottayam district? ⌵ Residents in Kottayam should remain cautious, avoid low-lying areas, and be prepared for possible evacuation due to rising water levels from overflowing rivers.

Landslides were also reported at Adoormala and Upputhara. Landlide also disrupted traffinc movement along route connecting Kattappana with Vazhavara. Moreover, swollen Chottupara stream inundated National Highway 183 at Vandiperiyar. Overflowing Pullakayar river resulted in closure of the Kokkayar low-level crossing (chappath).

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Kerala weather forecast The weather office warned against two days of heavy rainfall till 2 August, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning accompanied and gusty winds of around 60 kmph in several districts. Meanwhile, wet spells are likely to continue in the state till 6 August.

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Pathanamthitta district records highest rainfall The weather office issued red alert for multiple districts, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragode. Additionally, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts are on orange alert today. Laha in Pathanamthitta recorded highest rainfall of 236 mm in 21 hour period. Four other areas of the same district registered rainfall above 150 mm during this period, IMD said. As a result, the hilly areas of Pathanamthitta district were hit by several landslides.

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Kottayam district's Erattupetta, Kanjirappally, Koottickal and Erumeli town witnessed rain triggered widespread flooding. With Manimala and Pullakayar rivers overflowing, several low-lying areas were inundated. Ranni MLA Pazhakulam Madhu in a social media post urged people to remain cautious after heavy flooding was reported in Ranni and adjoining areas after Pamba river began overflowing. Floodwaters entered several houses and shops in Erattupetta, Nadakkal and Murikkoly.

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IMD also issued fishermen warning, advising them to stay ashore and away from coasts till Sunday. The agromet advisory for Keralam states, “Ensure proper drainage in banana, coconut, cardamom, ginger, black pepper and vegetable fields to prevent waterlogging.”

Authorities announced school closure for several districts in view of the forecast of heavy rain. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) opened all five shutters of the Kallarkutty Dam in the Idukki district after the reservoir reached its maximum storage capacity. People living along the banks of the Periyar River have been asked to remain on high alert and take necessary precautions, ANI reported.

Kerala CM to convene flood response meeting today Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan in a post on X stated, “In the context of heavy rains continuing in various parts of the state and reports of landslides and mudslides in some places, phone contact was made with the Revenue Minister, the Chief Secretary, and the District Collectors.”

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He added, “Disaster prevention activities will be coordinated by the Revenue Minister. A meeting of District Collectors has been convened by the Revenue Minister at 11 o'clock. NDRF, police, and others are prepared to handle any situation. The government has decided to provide better treatment to the injured and to expedite rehabilitation activities.”

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.