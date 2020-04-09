Kerala readies 1.75 lakh isolation beds fearing wave of infection post lockdown

From having the first and the highest number of covid-19 patients in India at one point, Kerala is turning a corner with the virus curve plateauing. But as the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end, either fully or partially on 14 April, Kerala expects a lot of its overseas expats and people stuck in other states to return to their homes.

“Our first wave of infections started in January-February, with the return of three students from Wuhan. We managed to tackle it effectively without spreading or deaths. And then we had this current second wave with a large inflow of both native and foreigners from European and Gulf nations. We are expecting a third wave of infections once the borders are opened post-lockdown," said Isaac.

“A large number of Keralites from other states and overseas would return to the state and this might increase cases. But we are fully confident and ready. There will be thorough testing of everyone. We have already readied 1.75 lakh isolation beds in hospitals, hotels and so on in anticipation of the third wave," he said.

So far, Kerala has been very efficient in preventing the spread, said Isaac. “Going by international norms for covid-19 spread, each person would have infected two to three others. But against the total 254 primary covid-19 patients, who arrived from abroad and started the infections, our secondary spread has been only 91. Again, going by the international mortality rate of 5.75, Kerala would have recorded some 15 deaths. But we had only two deaths, a mortality rate of 0.58," he said.

Share Via