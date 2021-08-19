The Kerala government is prepared to vaccinate children against Covid-19 as soon as approval for it is received from the Centre, said state health minister Veena George on Thursday.

Speaking to the media after visiting a drive-through vaccination centre, the minister highlighted that the state will take steps to inoculate kids once the vaccines are available.

She also said that the state government's aim was to vaccinate all eligible persons above 18 years by the end of September.

Presently, nearly 52% of those above 18 years of age have received their first dose and over 19% have received the second dose of vaccine, she said, adding that this was higher than the national average.

Regarding the drive-through vaccination centres, she said its special feature was that people can get registered, vaccinated and also undergo observation without getting out of their vehicles.

In case of any difficulties faced by anyone after vaccination, necessary medical help would also be provided at the site, she added.

The drive-through vaccination centres are currently only present in the state capital. As per George, they would be replicated in other cities as well if this project proves successful.

Regarding the upcoming festivals, the health minister said that everybody in Kerala should be more vigilant during the Onam season as Covid cases are on the rise. “While life and livelihood are important, self-preservation was also important," she said.

She also said that the TPR was high in Kerala due to more tests being conducted.

Covid vaccine for children

Children between the age of 2 to 18 may be able to get vaccinated against Covid-19 by September this year, Priya Abraham, the director of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s National Institute of Virology (Pune), has said.

She said that the phase 2-3 clinical trials for the vaccines are currently underway on children.

"Hopefully the results will be available soon and they will be presented to regulators. Probably by September or just after September, we may have a vaccine for children… this is Covaxin," she said in an interview to India Science, an OTT platform of the Department of Science and Technology.

Last month, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria had said that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trials for children are presently underway and the results are expected to be released by September

“In the coming few weeks or by September vaccines should be available for children. We should then start schools in a graded manner as we have been doing for 18-45 years age," said the AIIMS chief.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.