Kerala records 1,239 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

As many as 1,239 new coronavirus cases were recorded from Kerala today pushing the total to 11,05,816. Six health workers were among those who tested positive. Active cases in Kerala touched 24,081. Meanwhile, the state also saw 1,766 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 10,76,571. The toll mounted to 4,507 with 12 more additional deaths. For the last 4 days the state recorded over 18,000 ca

Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases-175-today, followed by Kannur 125, Kozhikode 114, Kollam 112 and Ernakulam 106. Wayanad recorded only 24.

Of the positive cases, 60 had come from outside the state and 1,067 were infected through contact. At least 1,26,125 people are under observation in various districts, including 3,743 in hospitals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

