Kerala records 1,801 fresh Covid cases, Govt mandates mask-wearing guidelines
- George stated that pregnant women, elderly individuals, and those with lifestyle diseases must wear masks.
The Health Minister of Kerala, Veena George, announced that masks are mandatory for certain groups of people in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Specifically, George stated that pregnant women, elderly individuals, and those with lifestyle diseases must wear masks as it is crucial to protect these vulnerable groups from the disease. This announcement comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Kerala.
"We have increased the testing. Hospital admission cases are increasing slightly. However, among the total cases, only 0.8% of patients require oxygen support while 1.2% are admitted in ICUs," the minister said.
The minister, after holding a high-level meeting to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in the state, said COVID-19-related deaths are mostly reported in people above 60 years and those with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes.
The release said 85 per cent of deaths related to COVID-19 cases have been reported in people above 60 years. "Special care should be given to bedridden patients and elderly people at home. We should ensure that they are not affected by COVID-19. Those who have the elderly and bedridden or those affected with lifestyle diseases at home, should strictly take extra care and use masks and wash their hands with soap," the release said.
The minister asked people with lifestyle diseases, senior citizens, pregnant women and children, to wear masks while going out in public.
The health department instructed all the district hospitals to conduct proper COVID-19 evaluations and directed them to increase the facilities according to the surge plan keeping in mind the increase in coronavirus patients.
The minister also directed the department to ensure oxygen availability and said a special meeting of private hospitals would be held soon. As per the latest testing, the most number of people have been found infected with the Omicron variant.
On Saturday, the health minister's office in Kerala reported 1,801 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The highest number of cases were reported from three districts: Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kottayam.
(With inputs from agencies)
