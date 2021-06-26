Kerala records 12,118 new Covid-19 cases, 118 deaths in 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of 1,522 cases, followed by Ernakulam 1,414, Malappuram 1,339 and Thrissur 1,311

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's active cases touched 1,01,102 on Saturday as 12,118 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded, while 118 deaths took the toll to 12,817. As many as 11,124 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 27,63,616. The cumulative cases have mounted to 28,77,989.

Of the new cases, 66 are health workers, 59 had come from outside the state and 11,394 were infected through contact, a government press release said. A total of 1,13,629 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,26,20,276 The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 10.66 per cent.

At least 3,96,863 people are under observation in various districts, including 26,298 in hospitals.

