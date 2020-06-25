Ernakulam: Kerala on Thursday recorded 123 new covid-19 cases and 53 patients under treatment recovered, said the state's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. With the influx of a large number of returnees, the cases may go up significantly in July and August, he warned.

“The number of tests is being increased gradually. By July, we will be able to conduct 15,000 tests daily", said Vijayan.

“This is the seventh consecutive day when more than 100 new cases are being reported daily in the state. 84 of the newly diagnosed cases are in those who came back from overseas and 33 in those who came from other states. Six are cases of infection through contact," he said.

Kerala has 3,726 total confirmed covid-19 cases and 1,761 active patients so far. It also has 1,59,616 people under quarantine and 2,349 hospitalised. On Thursday alone, 344 persons were hospitalised.

In the last 24 hours, the state has tested 5,240 samples, said Vijayan. As part of sentinel surveillance of high-risk groups, 41,944 samples were collected and 40,302 of them were negative. Nine new places in the state were declared as hotspots on the day, and five existing ones were removed from the list of containment zones. There are currently 113 hotspots in Kerala, where the lockdown is in place.





