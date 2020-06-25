Kerala records 123 new covid-19 cases, to conduct 15,000 daily tests

In the last 24 hours, the state has tested 5,240 samples, said Vijayan. As part of sentinel surveillance of high-risk groups, 41,944 samples were collected and 40,302 of them were negative. Nine new places in the state were declared as hotspots on the day, and five existing ones were removed from the list of containment zones. There are currently 113 hotspots in Kerala, where the lockdown is in place.