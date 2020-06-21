Kerala on Sunday identified 133 new covid-19 patients, its highest daily-hike in cases so far, and 93 recoveries, said KK Shailaja, the state's health minister, in a statement. This is the state's third consecutive day with a spike of more than a hundred patients. Kerala has 1,490 patients under treatment till date, and 1,659 patients have recovered yet, she said.

Most of the fresh patients are returnees from recent international and interstate travel— 80 of them came back from foreign countries and 43 from other states, said Shailaja. Nine persons were infected through local contacts, apart from a health worker, she said. The state also has 1,43,969 people under surveillance— 2,050 of them hospitalised and the rest in home quarantine, she added.

The state has increased its testing figures to reach 5,239 tests on Sunday, said the minister. A total of 1,83,201 samples have been sent for testing so far, including repeat samples and others, and the results of 3,460 are awaited, she said. Seven new places were declared as hotspots while nine were exempted from the list, totalling 109 hotspots in Kerala where the lockdown is in place.

The district-wise break up of cases are as follows: 16 patients were identified from Thrissur, 15 from Palakkad, 13 from Kollam, 11 from Idukki, 10 each from Alappuzha, Kottayam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur, nine from Thiruvananthapuram, eight from Pathanamthitta, six from Kasargod and five from Ernakulam.

