The Kerala Health Department on Sunday informed that the state had recorded 18,123 new cases of the novel coronavirus in twenty four hours.

The state also recorded eight Covid related deaths in one day.

The total death toll now stands at 50,832. The bulletin also informed that 150 deaths have been added to the death tally as per the guidelines of the Central government.

The active caseload in the state now stands at 1,03,864.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose to 30.55% in Kerala.

After 4,749 more recover from the infection, the number of active patients in the state reached 1,03,864. Among them, only four per cent are admitted to hospitals currently.

Kerala has reported 53,78,831‬ Covid-19 cases so far. Of them, 52,23,430 have recovered and have been discharged.

The state's health minister Veena George had on Saturday warned that the state could see a rapid spike in novel coronavirus cases in the next three weeks. George cited the worrying number of Covid-19 clusters in the state for the prediction.

"There are chances that within the next three weeks, the Covid-19 cases in the state will witness a major spike. There is a chance of rapid spread of the virus in the state. Every day, the Covid-19 cases are increasing in the state. There are Delta, Omicron variants on top of that," George said.

As many as 48 more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported across Kerala on Saturday, taking the state's tally of the new strain to 528, according to the state health department.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!