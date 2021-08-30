Kerala on Monday reported significant drop in Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The state recorded 19,622 new Covid cases, almost 10,000 less than what was recorded on Sunday. In the same period, the state also reported 132 deaths, taking toll to 20,673.

According to PTI, Kerala health minister Veena George said 1,17,216 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 16.74 per cent.

Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of cases today--3,177, followed by Ernakulam with 2,315 and Kozhikode 1,916.

"Out of those found infected today, 62 reached the state from outside while 18,436 contracted the disease through their contact. The source of infection of 1,061 is yet to be traced and 63 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said.

Today, 22,563 persons recovered from the disease, taking the total number to 37,96,317. Currently, there are 2,09,493 active cases.

On Sunday, the state had detected 29,836 fresh Covid cases, after reporting over 30,000 infections for four straight days.

