THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala logged 2,078 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 15 deaths, taking the infection count to 11,02,702 and the toll to 4,482.

A total of 2,211 people recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured in the state to 10,72,554.

Currently, there are 25,009 people under treatment. State Health Minister K K Shailaja said the state tested 58,777 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 3.54 per cent.

Till now the state has tested 1,26,17,046 samples.

Kozhikode reported the highest number of positive cases today-- 321, followed by Ernakulam with 228 cases and Thiruvananthapuram (200).

"Out of those found infected on Saturday, 102 reached the state from outside while 1,860 contracted the disease from their contacts.The source of infection of 111 are yet to be traced.Five health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release.

According to the release, 1,30,019 people are under observation out of which 3,763 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Currently there are 351 hotspots in the state. PTI RRT BN BN

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via