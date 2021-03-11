Kerala records 2,133 fresh Covid-19 cases, active cases over 33,000

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 2,133 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 related fatalities have been reported from Kerala on Thursday and with this, the active cases in the state touched 33,785. However, the state also reported 3,753 recoveries which are higher than the fresh infection numbers.

In the state, the caseload soared to 10,86,012, total recoveries went up to 10,47,226, and the death toll climbed to 4,355, as per the health bulletin.

Kozhikode recorded 261 new cases today, Pathnamthitta 206, Ernakulam 205 and Kannur 200, while seven districts accounted for over 100 cases.

Of the positive cases, 14 were health workers, 77 people had come from outside the state and 1862 were infected through contact.

As many as 1,59,401 people were under observation in various districts, including 5,026 in hospitals, the statement added.

Six States including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu cumulatively account for 85.91 per cent of the new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. Maharashtra and Kerala account for 71.84% of the total active cases tally.

India's total COVID-19 active caseload has reached 1,89,226 today. The present active caseload in the country now stands at 1.68 per cent of India's total positive cases.

126 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Six States account for 82.54 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (54). Punjab follows with 17 daily deaths and Kerala reported14 deaths in the last 24 hours.

