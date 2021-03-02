Kerala today recorded 2938 new Covid-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 10.65 lakh, health minister K K Shailaja said. With 16 new deaths, the death toll in the state is at 4226, she said.

Kerala reported 1,938 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Monday, taking the infection count to 10,61,690 and the death toll to 4,210.

State Health Minister KK Shailaja said the the positivity rate was 4.21%. Meanwhile, 3,475 people recuperated from the disease on Monday, taking the total cured in the state to10,08,972.

Kerala has asked the central government for more vaccine to inoculate all during the second round of COVID-19 vaccination in the state. "We have more than 50 lakhs people above 60 years of age in Kerala so we have requested the Central government to provide more vaccines. I hope they will supply a sufficient quantity of vaccines to Kerala," state health minister KK Shailaja said, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, India's total coronavirus active cases stand at 1.68 lakh with five states accounting for 84.16% of the active infections, while six states and UTs have a weekly positivity rate higher than the national average of 2%, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The country's present active caseload now consists of 1.51% of India's total infections.

Five states -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu cumulatively account for 84.16% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.82% of India's total active cases, followed by Kerala with 28.61%.

Six states and UTs including Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa, Chandigarh, Punjab and Gujarat have a weekly positivity rate higher than the national average of 2%. Maharashtra leads all the states with a weekly positivity rate of 10.02%, the ministry added.

