Kerala records 2,938 new Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths; tally past 10.65 lakh

Kerala has asked the central government for more vaccine to inoculate all during the second round of COVID-19 vaccination in the state. "We have more than 50 lakhs people above 60 years of age in Kerala so we have requested the Central government to provide more vaccines. I hope they will supply a sufficient quantity of vaccines to Kerala," state health minister KK Shailaja said, reported ANI.

