Kerala detected 29,836 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, after reporting over 30,000 infections for four straight days, as per data by the state health department. This has taken the cumulative caseload to 40,07,408.

In addition to this, 75 more people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll due to Covid in Kerala to 20,541.

As many as 22,088 people have been cured of the infection since Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 37,73,754 and the number of active cases to 2,12,566.

The test positivity rate is at 19.67% as 1,51,670 samples were tested in 24 hours. So far, 3,12,75,313 crore samples have been tested.

Among districts, Thrissur recorded the most number of cases at 3,965, followed by Kozhikode (3,548), Malappuram (3,190), Ernakulam (3,178), Palakkad (2,816), Kollam (2,266), Thiruvananthapuram (2,150), Kottayam (1,830), Kannur (1,753), Alappuzha (1,498), Pathanamthitta (1,178), Wayanad (1,002) and Idukki 962.

Of the new cases, 98 were health workers, 229 were from outside the state and 28,372 were infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,137 cases, the health department release said.

There are currently 5,33,817 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 5,03,762 are in home or institutional quarantine and 30,055 in hospitals.

Night curfew in state

In a bid to curb the transmission of Covid-19 in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the state will impose a night curfew starting on August 30, from 10 pm to 6 am.

He further informed that the Sunday lockdown will continue to be imposed until further orders.

Addressing a virtual press conference today, he said, "Since the relaxations in lockdown were given, there has been a surge in Covid-19 cases. It was further aggravated by rush in Onam."

However, anticipating this, the government enhanced treatment facilities including the Covid-19 vaccination drive, he added.

"Vaccination is happening at a brisk pace. We hope to attain herd immunity at the earliest," said the Chief Minister.

According to him, the number of people not infected with the virus is "still high."

"That is the reason for cases increasing. As per the seroprevalence study reports, 44.4 % of people in the state have been infected," said Vijayan.

