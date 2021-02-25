Subscribe
Kerala records 3,677 new covid-19 cases
The total active cases and recoveries are 51,879 and 9,92,372 respectively, said Kerala Government in a statement.

Kerala records 3,677 new covid-19 cases

1 min read . 09:56 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The total active cases and recoveries are 51,879 and 9,92,372 respectively, said Kerala government in a statement

Kerala logged 3,677 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths on Thursday, taking the caseload to 10,45,358 and toll to 4,136.

Kerala logged 3,677 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths on Thursday, taking the caseload to 10,45,358 and toll to 4,136.

The total active cases and recoveries are 51,879 and 9,92,372 respectively, said Kerala government in a statement.

The total active cases and recoveries are 51,879 and 9,92,372 respectively, said Kerala government in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Centre has deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir (UT) to ascertain reasons for the surge and coordinate with the State Health Departments in COVID-19 control and containment measures.

The Centre has also written to States/UTs to focus on undertaking aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission. The States/UT have been advised to increase testing in a focussed manner in the affected districts with the appropriate split of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests and to also ensure that all symptomatic negatives of antigen tests are compulsorily tested via RT-PCR tests.

The positive persons are to be promptly isolated/hospitalised, all their close contacts be traced and also tested without delay. They have been advised to critical review the emerging situation on a regular basis with concerned District officials to ensure that gains made so far in COVID management are not lost.

