Kerala recorded three more deaths and 94 new cases of covid-19, its highest single-day hike yet, said the state's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

With this, Kerala's total deaths touched 15, including a Puducherry native who died while in treatment in the state but was included in its tally by the center. Its active cases have reached 844, from mere 16 on 8 May.

The chief minister identified the deceased as Palakkad-native Meenakshi Ammal, Malappuram-native Shabnaz, and Kollam-native Xavier.

After successfully controlling the virus spread, Kerala started seeing a hike in numbers with the resumption of international and interstate travel. Like in the last few weeks, as many as 47 fresh cases are from people who returned from other countries and 37 from those returned from other states.

District-wise, 14 of the fresh cases are from Pathanamthitta, 12 from Kasaragod, 11 from Kollam, 10 from Kozhikode, 8 each from Alappuzha and Malappuram, 7 from Palakkad, 6 from Kannur, 5 each from Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram, 4 from Thrissur, 2 from Ernakulam and 2 from Wayanad.

A total of 1,10,065 are under observation in Kerala, said Vijayan, of them only 1,487 in hospitals. On Thursday, 225 were admitted to hospitals, he said. The state has tested 76,383 samples till date and 72,139 yielded negative results, he said. As part of sentinel surveillance of health workers and other priority groups, 18,146 samples were tested and 15,264 tested negative for infection, said Vijayan. The state is awaiting the rest of the results.

