Kerala records 3 deaths and 94 new covid-19 cases, biggest single-day hike

A total of 1,10,065 are under observation in Kerala, said Vijayan, of them only 1,487 in hospitals. On Thursday, 225 were admitted to hospitals, he said. The state has tested 76,383 samples till date and 72,139 yielded negative results, he said. As part of sentinel surveillance of health workers and other priority groups, 18,146 samples were tested and 15,264 tested negative for infection, said Vijayan. The state is awaiting the rest of the results.