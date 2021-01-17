Kerala records 5,005 new Covid-19 cases

Kerala records 5,005 new Covid-19 cases1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 08:12 PM IST
- According to the state health department, the total numbers of active cases are 68,991
- As many as 8,062 health workers were inoculated in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Kerala on Saturday
Kerala reported 5,005 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths on Sunday, taking the active cases to 68,991 in the state.
According to the state health department, the total numbers of active cases are 68,991. After 4,408 new recoveries today, the total number of recoveries in the state stands at 7,75,176.
So far, 3,463 people have died in the state due to the virus. Meanwhile, 52,310 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
As many as 8,062 health workers were inoculated in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Kerala on Saturday, informed State Health Minister KK Shailaja.
The registration for the second phase of COVID vaccination has also been completed in the state.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.
Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
