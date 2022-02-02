Kerala reported 52,199 fresh Covid-19 cases and 500 deaths in the past 24 hours, states health department data shows. With this, the total caseload in the Covid-hit state stands at 61,29,755, while the death toll has risen to 56,100.

On Tuesday, Kerala had recorded 51,887 new Covid-19 infections and registered 1,205 Covid-related deaths.

Of the total deaths reported today, 29 were reported in the last 24 hours, while 136 deaths occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents. As per the health department, 335 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the government release said.

With the latest infections, the active Covid-19 cases rose to 3,77,823 in Kerala, the release said, adding that as many as 1,24,611 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

