Kerala records 7,871 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As many as 7,871 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala, taking the state's active count to 87,738, said Chief Minister (CM) Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

111 health workers were found coronavirus positive out of 7,871 newly reported cases. In the last 24 hours, 4,981 people recovered taking the state's total recovery to 87,738. 25 deaths were also reported from the state.

111 health workers were found coronavirus positive out of 7,871 newly reported cases. In the last 24 hours, 4,981 people recovered taking the state's total recovery to 87,738. 25 deaths were also reported from the state.

With a spike of 61,267 new cases and 884 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday reached 66,85,083, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the count includes 9,19,023 active cases, and 56,62,491 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

With 884 deaths, the toll due to the disease in the country now stands at 1,03,569.

