KERALA : Kerala on Tuesday reported 720 fresh cases of COVID-19 , taking the number of infected people in the state to 13,994, while 1,62,444 people are under observation in the state.

Of the new cases, 528 were infected from their contacts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media after the daily COVID-19 evaluation meet.

"Sources of at least 34 cases are yet to be identified...82 came from abroad, 54 came from other states...17 health workers,29 defence security corps personnel, four ITBP personnel and five personnel belonging to other paramilitary forces were also affected.

The state also reported one death today," he said.

The chief minister condoled the death of the 72- year-old woman, Victoria, a native of Pulluvila in the district, who succumbed to coronavirus.

"She was also suffering from other age related ailments," Vijayan said.

He also said 274 people were cured on Tuesday.

Providing the district-wise break-up in the COVID- 19 cases, Vijayan said Thiruvananthapuram reported 151 cases, while Kollam 85.

Ernakulam reported 80 cases, Malappuram 61, Kannur 57, Palakkad 46, Alappuzha 46, Kasaragod 40, Pathanamthitta 40, Kozhikode 39, Kottayam 39, Thrissur 19 and Wayand 17.

The chief minister said at least 19,524 samples were tested within the last 24 hours.

"At least 8,277 persons are in isolation wards in various hospitals across the state and a total of 8,056 are under treatment," Vijayan said.

The state government said 353 regions have been categorised as hot spots as of now.

Thiruvananthapuram, the capital district, has 2,201 positive case, the highest in the state, followed by Ernakulam with 909.

Alappuzha district has 617 cases, while Malappuram and Kollam 599 and 555 cases respectively.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via