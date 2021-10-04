Kerala detected 8,850 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 47,29,083, said the state health ministry on Monday.

In addition to this, 149 more people succumbed to the disease. The death toll due to coronavirus infections in the state now stands at 25,526.

As many as 17,007 people recovered from Covid-19 between Sunday and Monday, which brought the total recoveries to 45,74,206 and the number of active cases to 1,28,736.

A total of 74,871 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases with 1,134, followed by Thrissur (1,077) and Ernakulam (920).

Of the new cases, 50 were health workers, 42 were from outside the state and 8,368 were infected through contact, with the source of it not clear in 390.

There are currently 4,15,489 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,99,228 are in home or institutional quarantine and 16,261 in hospitals.

Covid test rates

The Kerala High Court on Monday quashed the Kerala government's order to reduce charges of RT-PCR tests in private laboratories to ₹500 from ₹1,700.

The high court also quashed the order to initiate criminal proceedings against those who are not implementing the order.

In May, the Kerala government had issued an order to reduce the RT-PCR test rates in the state from ₹1,700 to ₹500.

A bench of Justice TR Ravi also directed the state government to hold discussions with owners and representatives of private laboratories and take a fresh decision in this regard.

The court's ruling came on the petitions filed by Accredited Molecular Testing Laboratories and Devi Scans Private Limited seeking to set aside the order. The petition contended that "the state government has no power to issue an order fixing rate for tests in private labs."

The order was issued without jurisdiction and in violation of principles of natural justice. The average cost of conducting an RT-PCR test as per the present norms and quality standards comes to around ₹1500 per test, the plea read.

On this, the state government submitted a report in the court and stated, "the cost of kits, consumables have drastically come down and the argument of the private labs is that the only way to move forward is to use test kits that are cheaper and not up to the mark in getting an accurate result was without any basis."

The RT-PCR test rate in Punjab is ₹415 while it costs ₹500 in Maharashtra, Haryana and Uttarakhand, the government said.

