Kerala records 85 new cases, 1,342 active patients

Kerala identified 85 new covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total tally of active patients to 1,342, said the state's health minister KK Shailaja in a statement. Meanwhile, she added, 46 patients recovered too, she said, taking the total tally of recovered people to 1,045.

Like in the last month, said Shailaja, most of the fresh patients are people returned from international and interstate travel— 53 returned from foreign countries and 18 came back from other states. Ten patients were infected through local contacts, four of them health workers.

Kerala also has 2,35,418 under observation for the infection, of them 1,989 hospitalised and the rest at their homes, said Shailaja. On Saturday alone, she said, 223 people were hospitalised. In the last 24 hours, 5,170 samples were tested and in total, the state has tested 1,44,842 samples, said Shailaja. The state also added two new places as hotspots, while excluded 13 others, making total 117 hotspots. It had earlier extended lockdown in hotspots since 30 June.

Giving a district-wise breakup, Shailaja said, 15 of the fresh patients are from Malappuram, 14 from Kannur, 12 from Kozhikode, nine each from Alappuzha and Kasargod, eight from Palakkad, seven from Ernakulam, four each in Idukki and Thrissur, and one each from Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Wayanad.

