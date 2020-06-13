Kerala records 85 new cases, 1,342 active patients

Kerala also has 2,35,418 under observation for the infection, of them 1,989 hospitalised and the rest at their homes, said Shailaja. On Saturday alone, she said, 223 people were hospitalised. In the last 24 hours, 5,170 samples were tested and in total, the state has tested 1,44,842 samples, said Shailaja. The state also added two new places as hotspots, while excluded 13 others, making total 117 hotspots. It had earlier extended lockdown in hotspots since 30 June.