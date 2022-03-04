Kerala records another drop in new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 17,105

Kerala records another drop in new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 17,1051 min read . 07:54 PM IST
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases at 405 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (366) and Kottayam (209)
As many as 2,190 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Kerala in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 65,08,845, said the health department on Friday.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases at 405 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (366) and Kottayam (209).
Of the new cases, 00 were health workers, nine were from outside the state and 2,041 were infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 120.
The southern state had on Thursday recorded 2,222 fresh infections.
In addition to this, Kerala on Thursday also reported 254 deaths, which raised the total fatalities in the state to 66,012.
Of the deaths, three were reported in the last 24 hours, 72 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 179 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, said the health department.
With 3,878 more people recuperating from the disease since Wednesday, the total recoveries in the state reached 64,24,920.
The active cases in the state dropped further to 17,105, of which, only 8.8% are admitted to various hospitals in the state. On Thursday, the number of active cases was 19,051.
A total of 32,497 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
The state had recently lifted certain Covid-induced restrictions and decided to allow 100% occupancy in theatres in view of declining infections.
In its order, the state government allowed bars, hotels, restaurants and theatres to function with full occupancy.
The order also stated that meetings and training can be held offline in government and private sectors if required.
